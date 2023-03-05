Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘underlying tension’ after eviction ‘painfully obvious’

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s underlying tension following the eviction from Frogmore has become “painfully obvious.”



These claims have been brought to light by body language expert Judi James.

The claims were brought to light during her interview with The Mirror, and said, “It can be a tough enough call when your parents re-decorate your bedroom after you first leave home, so an eviction notice has got to sting no matter how rich, famous and grown-up you are.”



“Harry and Meghan’s response here seems to be a deliberate projection of non-verbal 'shrugging' i.e. smiling widely and laughing in the face of the recent Frogmore news.”

“But this looks very much like a performance. These smiles appear to be over-kill rituals rather than grins that are prompted by authentic happiness. Meghan’s underlying signals suggest she has gone into 'vulnerable' mode, while Harry's are all about underlying tension.”

Ms James also pointed out the seemingly ‘beaming smiles’ that became apparent next to paparazzi and explained, "Harry's expression seems to change from one of wariness to one of beaming delight as he steps out of the car and faces the cameras.”

“His behavior suggests some anxiety and a desire to protect as he hops about, rounding his group up ... and ushering them into the venue.”