Prince Harry dismisses rumours his love days with Meghan Markle are numbered

Prince Harry has seemingly yet again dismissed rumours his love days with wife Meghan Markle are numbered.



In a wide-ranging discussion with Dr Gabor Mate, Prince Harry went on to credit his wife Meghan Markle for having "saved" him.

"I was stuck in this world, and she was from a different world and helped draw me out of that," he said, describing her as "an exceptional human being".

Harry, 38, described himself as coming from a "broken home" and said he was trying not to pass "trauma" onto his children.

"I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same so it makes sense to me," he added, referring to his late mother Princess Diana.

He also opened up about his parenting style towards their two children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

"I feel a huge responsibility not to pass on any trauma or negative experiences that I´ve had as a kid or as a man growing up," he said.

"There are times when I catch myself when I should be smothering them with that love but I might not be."

He added that together with Meghan they were trying to learn "from our own past and overlapping those mistakes, perhaps, and growing to break that cycle".

Earlier, there were speculations that there is a rift between Meghan and Harry and that all is not well in their marriage.

A psychic had even predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love days are numbered.

In their Netflix documentary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had also dismissed rumours of their rift and divorce, with the royal saying, “we don't repeat the same mistakes that perhaps our parents made.”