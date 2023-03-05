Martin Short relinquishes his plane seat for Chance the Rapper’s daughter

Chance the Rapper has been singing the praises of Martin Short after their kind exchange aboard a flight.
The ‘No Problem’ singer was on a flight with his daughter when he discovered their seats weren’t next to each other.
The musician detailed the encounter on Twitter:
“So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren’t next to each other. I really ain’t wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together.”
“We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it’s THE Martin Short!! So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3. What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST!”
The rapper further added that his daughter, Kensli, “freaked out” when she saw the actor because “she’s obsessed with The Santa Clause 3,” which features Short as the fabled icy character.
Short is currently filming the third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. For his performance he has earned nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award, the Golden Globe Award, the Screen Actors Guild Award, and the Critics Choice Television Award.
Official invites for King’s Coronation will go out this week and perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive...
'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' marks as the first on-screen collaboration between Shraddha and Ranbir
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Palm Beach in Miami on April 9th, 2022
Deepika Padukone starrer 'Pathaan' collects more than INR 1000 crore worldwide
‘Friends’ Courteney Cox breaks down whether she ever thought she’d make it big in Hollywood
Prince Harry says "I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same so it makes sense to...