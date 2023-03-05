Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘always’ be in ‘headlines’ despite presence or absence at Coronation

In light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eviction from their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, royal experts have been speculating their attendance at King Charles’ upcoming Coronation.

Given the swirl of headlines, the news about the couple may end up overshadowing the ceremony which is to be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023.

According to Hugo Vickers, writer, and friend of the royal family, Charles and his coterie of advisors will want to settle things in time for the ceremony. He told Page Six, “Nothing must deflect from the actual coronation, it’s very important.

“I don’t know if Harry and Meghan will both come [to the coronation], but the message I’m getting is that Charles is concerned about his son and wishes to leave the door open for him.”

Charles’ decision to evict the Duke and Duchess from their Windsor home comes reportedly after Harry released his explosive memoir, Spare.

Sources have claimed the King was offended by the jabs taken by his son towards his wife, Camilla.

One highly-placed palace insider said that it was the perfect time for Charles to ask his son to leave his home as “there is not much sympathy left for Harry and Meghan in the UK.

Despite everything, multiple sources revealed to the outlet that the Sussexes have an open invitation to the coronation.

Official invites will go out this week. And it’s inevitable that attention will either be on the couple’s presence or their absence.

“Whatever happens, Harry and Meghan will always be the ones in the headlines,” the palace insider said. “Whether they come or they stay at home in California, they do hold the upper hand.”

Another well-placed royal source told Page Six that Buckingham Palace officials expect the Sussexes to fly over, adding: “Harry has always vowed to uphold the values of the monarchy … and how do you not come to your father’s coronation?”