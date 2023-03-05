‘Friends’ Courteney Cox dishes on ‘making it big’ with Hollywood Walk of Fame

Friends star Courteney Cox has just broken her silence over her Hollywood fame, and the thoughts that overtook her mind when she first moved over from Alabama.
She broke it all down in an episode for Fox News Digital where she started by admitting, “Not in a million years,” did she think she’d be honored with a Hollywood Walk of Fame.
“I'm from Birmingham, Alabama… That's just not something you think would be a possibility, but I did know that ‘Friends’ was special.”
Before signing off she even shared the secret behind maintaining lifetime friendships and admitted, “Honesty, support, time and love,” is all that’s needed.
