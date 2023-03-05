Billie Eilish says she loves Justin Bieber after Hailey Bieber cut out of picture

Over two million people liked Justin Bieber's photo with Billie Eilish within a couple of hours after the Canadian singer shared it on Instagram.
Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Eilish was on the front of his carousel post which contained multiple photos.
Most of his fans were happy that Bieber's wife Hailey was not in the first picture.
Justin Bieber shared the post without any caption. Billie Eilish reacted to the photo in the comments section by writing "I love you".
