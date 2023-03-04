King Charles III facing threat of rebellion from Prince Andrew?

Disgraced royal Prince Andrew will reportedly resist his elder brother King Charles III's likely move to allegedly disgrace him by evicting the Duke and Duchess of York from their lavish Royal Lodge.

The 63-year-old royal is "resisting" calls for him to move into Frogmore Cottage, an insider has told The Sun.



Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father has reportedly been offered the keys to Meghan and Harry's royal residence last week. According to the same publication It's "resolute" that the Duke wants to remain at Royal Lodge, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

There are speculations that Andrew would not remain same after being kicked out from his favourite royal home, and may follow in his nephew Harry's footsteps to 'make lucrative deals with some anti-monarchy forces to reveal royal secrets'.

However, The Duke has no intention to fight the King Charles over the decision as Harry is making arrangements to ship his remaining belongings from the royal home to California, where he currently lives with her wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Archie and Lilibet.