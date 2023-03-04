Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give in to King Charles?

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry, who have been ordered to vacate their UK residence, won't resist King Charles III's shocking decision.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were handed keys to Frogmore Cottage by Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2018. Now, Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the royal residence by the new monarch.



A source, close to the couple, has claimed that "Harry and Meghan have no intention to fight the King's move. They are vacating the house."



The Sussexes have also confirmed that Charles wants them to vacate the residence. Instead, Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the keys to the house.

On the other hand, the Duke of York is reportedly “resisting” calls to downsize from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he has lived for more than 20 years and shares with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

“Harry and Meghan provoked him [King Charles] with Harry’s disgraceful book and the interviews he gave,” a royal expert Tom Bower told Page Six.