Hugh Grant confesses to 'lashing out' at a woman on set of 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Hugh Grant admitted to losing his temper on the set of the highly-anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Speaking to Total Film magazine, Hugh Grant recalled "having a couple of tantrums" because set etiquette wasn't up to mark.



As per Daily Mail, Grant, 62, said, "I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better."

He continued, "Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of grovelling."

Referring to his fellow British actor who is known for his outburst, The Knotting Hill actor quipped, "I did a “Christian Bale”.