Jungkook from BTS reacts to ‘On the Street’ by J-Hope

Jungkook from BTS reacted to J-Hope’s new track On the Street in a Weverse broadcast. The track was released on March 3rd and is a collaboration with his long-term idol, American rapper J. Cole.
The song is a tribute to J-Hope’s fans, the title representing his journey as a young artist and also the journey he’s been on with his fans. In the track, both artists rapped about their past, present and future. J-Hope especially paid tribute to his old videos that were called Hope on the Street and his long journey with ARMYs.
Jungkook listened to multiple songs during the broadcast, but fans noticed his reaction was a little different when On the Street played. According to Koreaboo, they pointed out how the singer was watching with complete admiration in his eyes when his bandmate’s track came on.
The track has ARMYs extra emotional since it was released after the news that J-Hope has begun the process of his military enlistment, which means the idol will halt all promotional activities for two years.
