Gigi Hadid hopes viewers will be inspired by season 2 of 'Next in Fashion'

Acclaimed model Gigi Hadid has joined fashion designer Tan France as host for season two of the Netflix series Next in Fashion. The 27-year-old gave fans some insight into what they can expect from series.

Speaking to PEOPLE she said: "I think [the show] is going to inspire so many people that watch to just be true to who you are because there's not one person that's the same on this show.

"I think that however they are different is why they're celebrated. That is what's fun about getting dressed and being a creative person."

Gigi has also enjoyed working with France, 39.

"I learned so much from watching him be so good at what he does."

"If I was nervous about something, Tan would be like, 'I'm proud of you.' That helped me get through anything."

Gigi recently launched 'Guest In Residence', a line of cashmere designs.

She said: "This is very stabilizing. I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here.

"I don’t have to look a certain way to show up. It’s a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that."

Next in Fashion (NIF) was formerly hosted by France and fellow designer Alexa Chung. It follows designers from around the world as they compete for the chance to win $250,000 and launch a collection on luxury fashion store site Net-a-Porter.