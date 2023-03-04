King Charles finally dropped ‘stoically noble approach’ after ‘all-to-curious, silence’

File Footage

Experts believe King Charles has finally let his ‘stoically noble approach’ approach to Prince Harry fall, after an ‘all-to-curious, silence’.



These admissions and allegations have been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything, while writing for the New Zealand Herald.



She believes, “In hindsight, things were too quiet.”

In the days, then the weeks, and the months after Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s bluntly critical memoir Spare was released, his father King Charles and the whole royal outfit remained oddly, and clearly all-too-curiously, silent.”

“His Majesty, reporting suggested, was going for a certain sort of stoically noble approach, trying to send the message that his mind was on his brand spanking new job and not whatever criticisms were being lobbed over the fence from California.”

“Charles, you see, was the bigger person. Au contraire,” she added.

Because “On Wednesday, the world learnt that while outwardly Buckingham Palace might have been sailing on, seemingly unperturbed by Harry’s protracted PR ground war, behind-the-scenes Charles was taking uncompromising action against his loose-lipped son and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”