King Charles’ triggering ‘increasingly messy stage’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles’ managed to shock the entire world with his approach towards Prince Harry and has even been warned about the incoming “increasingly messy” stage.



These admissions and allegations have been presented by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

Ms Elser started the chat off by saying, “This is a stunning move on the King’s part, one that has taken every royal watcher, journalist, commentator, editor and occasional social media back seat mudslinger by total surprise.”



In her piece for the New Zealand Herald she even said, “Not only had the Sussexes repaid the $4 million plus in Sovereign Grant money spent renovating the property and only last year renewed their lease, but this is hard line axing given that only six months ago His Majesty used his first address to ‘express his love’ for them.”

“And it’s a provocative move that could well spark a new and increasingly messy stage in the ongoing stoush between Buckingham Palace and the royal émigrés.”