Meghan Markle’s friend Kris Jenner can ‘only help’ ‘The Official Harry Lip Kit’, expert says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ridiculed for their inability to attract rich associates who can help them with anything more than The Official Harry Lip Kit.
This admission has been issued by commentator and author Daniela Elser, in her piece for the New Zealand Herald.
In it, she wrote, “The converastion arose while the author broke down the extent of Prince Harry’s social circle.
Per Ms Elser, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “exist on the periphery of the big leagues.”
But, “At least Harry and Meghan are connected to Kris Jenner and who knows what exciting new opportunities they might come up with over a mimosa business brunch?”
“The Bilderburg Group might be yet to call the duke and duchess but The Official Harry Lip Kit? TBC.”
