King Charles treating Prince Harry like he’s on ‘Iron Throne’: ‘All that’s needed is dragons’

File Footage

King Charles is being accused of treating Prince Harry like a mere ‘pawn on the chessboard’, from atop his Iron Throne.



These claims have been brought to light by journalist Kerry Parnell, in her most recent piece.

The piece in question has been shared in the Daily Telegraph and reads, “While, of course, it’s right non-working royals should fund themselves, it’s just a bit of an odd optic that staff can have homes – some of them after they retire – but not the King’s son.”



“Harry’s moany description of ‘frat house’ Nottingham Cottage aside, the disproportionate distribution of wealth – and homes – in the family, is odd – especially as the heir really does have plenty to spare.”

“Whatever the motive, moving your relegated relatives around like pawns on a chessboard has a bit of a whiff of the Iron Throne. All we need next are dragons.”