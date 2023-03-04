Prince George’s official role at King Charles coronation leaves Kate Middleton concerned

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son Prince George is second in line to throne, and is expected to play an official role in King Charles coronation.



According to a report by Express UK, the Prince and Princess of Wales are ‘keen’ Prince George’s role should be low-key.

The publication, quoting royal expert Roya Nikkhah, reported that William and Kate Middleton are said to be in talks with Buckingham Palace, and the royal couple have stressed they do not want their son to be "overwhelmed" by too much attention.

She said, “They [William and Kate] are very keen, but if George does have an official role, it will be quite low-key.

"They are very conscious that he will return to school on the Tuesday [after the Coronation], and they do not want him to be overwhelmed by the attention.

"But he may play a smaller official role. I do not know in terms of what the grandchildren will do for the King. I was told it was very much the grandchildren who were there to help and attend to Camilla."

Earlier, there were reports King Charles, Prince William, Queen Consort Camilla and Kate Middleton are expected to discuss Prince George’s role in the coronation in the coming weeks.