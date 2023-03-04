King Charles ‘Game of Homes’ showing ‘no mercy’ to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

King Charles’ decision to play ‘Game of Homes’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly proved there is ‘no more mercy’ left in King Charles.



Journalist Kerry Parnell made these admissions in a brand-new piece.

The piece in question has been shared to the Daily Telegraph and talks of the Game of Homes King Charles appears ‘eager to play’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and even Prince Andrew.

The piece reads, “In the Game of Homes, the new King is showing no mercy.”

“In what could be a plot from Westeros, Charles has started his reign by sending a clear message to his clan – shape up or I’ll ship you out.”

This follows a sentiment that Omid Scobie echoed about King Charles having ‘not just evicting’ the duo but also taking away the “only sufficiently secure refuge in the country since their access to armed police protection was taken away in 2020”.

He even went as far as to offer insights by other royals who were left blindsided and completely shocked.

Per Mr Scobie, the news “left Harry and Meghan stunned, and at least two members of the Royal Family ‘appalled’.”