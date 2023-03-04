‘Give Harry and Meghan their home back’

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will travel to France and Germany for the first state visit of the new reign from March 26-31, 2023.



Buckingham Palace, shared details of their upcoming visit on its official Twitter and Instagram handles with a stunning photo of the King and Queen Consort.

Shortly after the details were shared, the post divided royal fans over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage.

One fan commented, “Give Harry and Meghan their home back.”

Responding to it, another said, “Their home is in California. Harry says that's his home now.”

Another commented, “Harry has a 17 bedroom house in California, that’s where he lives now. The crown has a right to reassign its assets.”

One Meghan and Harry’s fan said, “He [King] should be ashamed of himself taking back Frogmore, that was a gift from the Queen to Prince Harry and Meghan!!!!!!”

“As a father and King you should show love to your son because love is unconditional. Respects! #we loveharryandmeghan,” said another.