March 04, 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s pal addresses King Charles’ cruel side

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s pal bashed King Charles’ decision to ‘throw out’ the couple

By Web Desk
March 04, 2023

A close pal of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have broken their silence over how the duo is feeling after such a “cruel punishment.”

Royal biographer Omid Scobie made these admissions and allegations in his column for Yahoo.

The column quotes a close pal of the couple who believes the decision is nothing more than a punishment.

The pal was even quoted saying, “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.”

“It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good,” they also warned.

This claim comes shortly after a Palace source admitted “I think the King is just fed up with the entire situation” and became “spitting mad” once Prince Harry’s memoir hit shelves. 