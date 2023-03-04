Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s pal addresses King Charles’ cruel side

A close pal of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have broken their silence over how the duo is feeling after such a “cruel punishment.”
Royal biographer Omid Scobie made these admissions and allegations in his column for Yahoo.
The column quotes a close pal of the couple who believes the decision is nothing more than a punishment.
The pal was even quoted saying, “It all feels very final and like a cruel punishment.”
“It’s like [the family] want to cut them out of the picture for good,” they also warned.
This claim comes shortly after a Palace source admitted “I think the King is just fed up with the entire situation” and became “spitting mad” once Prince Harry’s memoir hit shelves.
