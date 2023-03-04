King Charles’ let Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘drag on drama’ for ‘too long’ before civil war

File Footage

Royal experts believe King Charles has started a civil war with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, after “dragging on far too long” with their drama.



An inside source close to The Sun brought these admissions to light.

Per their findings King Charles decided to move forward with this decision because he wanted to put the “issues of Harry and Meghan and Andrew put to bed” before his Coronation day.

This comes especially after the same insider noted that the decision came after a long wait and was “dragged on far too long”.

So, King Charles “wanted to act decisively and quickly.”

For those unversed, King Charles Coronation is slated for May 5th, 2023, which also happens to be Archie’s birthday.