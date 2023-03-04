Prince Harry engagement tour with Meghan taught 'British press is not reality'

Prince Harry talks about Meghan Markle shunning media rumours with her personality.

In 2017, Harry and his then fiancée Meghan went for a UK wide tour ahead of big wedding.

Expressing people’s response towards Meghan, Harry pens in memoir ‘Spare’: “We wanted to get married quickly. Why give the papers and paps time to do their worst? But the Palace couldn’t seem to pick a date. Or a venue. While waiting for a decree from on high, from the nebulous upper regions of the royal decision-making apparatus, we went off on a traditional ‘engagement tour.’”

He continues: “England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales—we traveled up and down and all over the UK, introducing Meg to the public. Crowds went wild for her. Meg, Diana would’ve loved you! I heard women scream this again and again. A total departure from the tone and tenor of the tabloids, and also a reminder: the British press wasn’t reality.”