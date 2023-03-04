Prince Harry talks Meghan Markle calls with father to save him from media

Prince Harry reveals media plans about Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how the paparazzi followed Thomas Markle to and from his home, to get their hands on Meghan gossip.
He pens: “They’d then begun following him into town, tailing him on his errands, walking behind him as he went up and down the aisles of local shops. They’d run photos of him with the headline: GOT HIM!”
Harry then adds how Meghan ensured her father was not enticed by the press.
He continues: “Meg would often phone her father, urge him to remain calm. Don’t speak to them, Daddy. Ignore them, they’ll go away eventually, as long as you don’t react. That’s what the Palace says to do.”
The idol admitted she enjoys the smaller things in life
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes look ecstatic in each other's company
He has been recast following his drug test results
The young singer got emotional while sharing the teaser
Rebel Wilson was banned from Disneyland after making a grand proposal to girlfriend Ramona Agrum
'The Fabelmans' director Steven Spielberg talked on anti-Semitism at 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'