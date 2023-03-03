Prince Harry’s grasp on reality ‘rivels’ his low test scores in A-levels

File Footage

Prince Harry is standing accused of playing ‘fast and lose’ with his grasp on reality, and experts have even went as far as to compare it to his low grades in A-levels.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

The claims came as part of a piece for the Mail Online.

The piece started by addressing news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reaction to the eviction and read, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly upset about this ‘cruel eviction’ — oh my aching sides — although they are hardly roaming the prairies in a covered wagon, worrying about finding fresh water before nightfall.”

Harry’s only got low-grade A-levels in Art and Geography and a tenuous grasp on reality, but even he must understand that every action has a consequence — even royal ones. And if he didn’t, he does now.”