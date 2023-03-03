Prince William, King Charles ‘in no mood’ to handle Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing an icy wall from Buckingham Palace as experts believe the eviction proves Prince William and King Charles want nothing to do with the duo.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Rebecca English.

There, she claimed, “There is still a great deal of ill will 'boiling over' at Buckingham Palace at the couple's behaviour in recent months and neither the King nor the Prince of Wales are in any mood to pander to Harry's tantrums.”

According to the DailyMail, “But Charles is not a vindictive man and despite being deeply hurt at much of what he understands his son had said about him and his wife (he still hasn't read Harry's memoir and has no intention of doing so), I am told that this move was a while in the planning.”

“The Royal Family, you see, have something of a housing crisis. Not the kind of crisis faced by so many of the king's subjects, it has to be said.”

“More the fact that they have a surfeit of grand houses and not enough people to justify their existence as lavish private homes – except, oddly, for Windsor, which is proving to be a bit of a bottleneck.”

“The problem has been sparked by the Prince and Princess of Wales's decision to move their family out of their substantial Kensington Palace apartment and onto the Royal Family's Berkshire estate.”