Firm ‘rejoicing’ seeing ‘disloyal duo’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘kicked to the curb’

King Charles reportedly felt he ‘owed’ the British public to act as a monarch and make tough decision, even it if meant going against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Rebecca English.

“King Charles loves Harry. That is a given. No, more than a given, actually," Ms English started by saying.

But what’s important to remember is that “Charles is not just a father, he is a king.”

In her piece for the DailyMail she also added, “And I know from numerous conversations with royal insiders in recent months that he feels he owes it to his country to act as a monarch, regardless of the repetitive family drama.”

“Which is why, as I understand it, he has backed bold moves to 'evict' his son and his family from their Frogmore Cottage home.”

“It is a risky decision and one that the Sussexes' coterie of media defenders have already seized upon in their efforts to paint the duke and duchess as victims of a protectionist and remorseless institution.”

“There is no doubt that the timing of the move – days after the publication of Harry's controversial and damning memoir, Spare – appears to suggest it was an act of retribution.”

“And there are certainly many in the royal household who will smile with satisfaction at seeing the back of the 'disloyal duo', as some refer to them.”