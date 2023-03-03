Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hate what King Charles stands for but ‘want grace-and-favour’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for behaving like “scalded corgis” despite telling the world they ‘reject privilege’.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

The claims came as part of a piece for the Mail Online.

The piece claims, “Harry and Meghan appear to hate the monarchy and everything it stands for, but that doesn’t stop them wanting all the perks including grace-and-favour accommodations and, indeed, to be treated like royalty at all times.”

“They like to appear fashionably embarrassed by their privilege, but just watch them yowl like scalded corgis should anyone try to take those privileges away," the expert also warned before concluding.