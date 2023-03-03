Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s eviction ‘painful once’ but ‘when its done, its done’

File Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s eviction from Frogmore is reportedly ‘painful once’ but ‘when its done, its done’ according to insiders.



Insiders have just shed some light into King Charles’ bid to sack Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal commentator and expert Rebecca English made these admissions in her piece for the Daily Mail.



Per Ms English, an inside source dished on everything, and according to their findings, the decision is more like ‘ripping a band aid’.

Per their findings, “It was felt that it would be like ripping off a Band Aid. Painful, but once it's done, it's done.”

This comes after many experts and commentators started lauding the King for making such a ‘permanent’ move in retaliation of Prince Harry’s truth bombs, slights, and jibes.