Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s security fears rubbished: ‘Even unwanted guests get beds’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid for security following eviction has just been rubbished because ‘even unwanted guests get beds’.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and expert Jan Moir.

The claims came as part of a piece for the Mail Online.



The piece claims, “Even if it is rubbish to suggest — as some of their more demented supporters do — that the annexing of Frogmore means that there is now no safe space for the Sussexes in the UK.”

“Ahem. There is the small matter of Windsor Castle, for a start. A fortification that has been keeping royals safe for centuries. And Buckingham Palace is guarded by the British Army around the clock; this might come as a shock to some, but those men in the furry hats are real soldiers, not toy ones.”

“The King owns many palaces, castles and more than 50 cottages — there is no shortage of spare wings or space or beds for visitors, no matter how ungrateful or unwelcome.”