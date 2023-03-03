Motive behind King Charles' move against Meghan and Harry revealed

King Charles has prevented Prince Harry from deputising for him by removing him from his royal estate, said a royal expert.
According to Express.co.uk, in the event that the King cannot undertake an official duty, on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed by Letters Patent to act in His Majesty's place.
Speaking to the publication, Richard Fitzwilliams said without a UK home - Harry will be unable to be called upon to act as a Counsellor of State.
He said one of the requirements of the role is that whoever holds it is domiciled in the UK, and Harry will soon have no permanent UK address.
He said "It also means that Harry will lose his domicile in Britain, which will affect his role to act as a potential Counsellor of State, if the monarch is abroad or incapacitated."
King Charles reportedly evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage to give it to his younger brother Prince Andrew.
Prince Harry talks about life-changing marriage with Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle helped Prince William rest after severe cold
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took Queen Elizabeth II permission to marry each other
Meghan Markle was seen in loose-fit dress while heading to a lavish club in LA with her husband Prince Harry
"Prince Harry provoked King Charles with their disgraceful book and interviews"
Meghan and Harry's romantic night out in LA marked their first public outing since King Charles III's shocking decision