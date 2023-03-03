Jaya Bachchan's fun banter with paparazzi goes viral: Check out the video

Jaya Bachchan is known to scold paparazzi for taking her pictures

Jaya Bachchan has a fun interaction with the media at a recent event, video goes viral.

A video has been circulating on social media that showed Jaya attending the launch event of the most-famous designer duo of India Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s newest collection. She was seen being involved in a fun banter with the photographers.

The Sholay actress chatted with them for a while and posed for the pictures happily. Though, she did asked the shutter bags not to give her any instruction before she decides to pose for the clicks.

One of the famous sources Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote: “The one and only #JayaBachchan. She shouts at us sometimes but so does our Mom. We don't mind and we always have high respect for her. Today for #abujanisandeepkhosla event."

Bachchan is amongst one of those celebrities who do not like getting clicked. She has often been noticed scolding the paparazzi for doing so.



At Koffee with Karan season 6, Jaya’s children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanada shared why their mother do not like the media capturing her pictures. They said that their mother hates it when somebody takes her picture without taking her permission. She thinks it as a major sign of disrespect. The children also revealed that their mother can’t handle a lot of crowd as she is claustrophobic, reports PinkVilla.