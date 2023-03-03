Frogmore Cottage eviction called stage one of Harry and Meghan's complete annihilation

The eviction from Frogmore Cottage is just stage one of a slow and painful process of complete "annihilation" of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to a report in the British media.
The report comes a day after King Charles deprived the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their UK-base.
The decision was taken after Prince Harry hurled some serious allegations against the royal family in his book "Spare".
Meghan and Harry's spokesperson has also confirmed that the couple have been requested to hand over the keys of their UK home.
The king has been criticized for evicting his younger son before his coronation.
The move is also likely to provoke the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who live in California with their two children.
Meghan and Harry's romantic night out in LA marked their first public outing since King Charles III's shocking decision
