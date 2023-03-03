Prince Harry proposed Meghan Markle alongside her dog 'Guy'

Prince Harry touches upon his decision to propose Meghan Markle.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how he got down on one knee to make a swaying proposal to the ‘Suits’ star.

He pens: “I led her out to the garden. Cold night. We were both wrapped in big coats, and hers had a hood lined with fake fur that framed her face like a cameo. I set electric candles around the blanket. I wanted it to look like Botswana, the bush, where I’d first thought of proposing.”

Harry was also accompanied by Meghan’s dog, Guy.

He continues: “Now I knelt on the blanket, Guy at my side. Both of us looked up searchingly at Meg. My eyes already full of tears, I brought the ring out of my pocket and said my piece. I was shivering, and my heart was audibly thumping, and my voice was unsteady, but she got the idea. Spend your life with me? Make me the happiest guy on this planet? Yes. Yes? Yes! I laughed. She laughed. What other reaction could there be? In this mixed-up world, this pain-filled life, we’d done it. We’d managed to find each other”