Prince William, Kate Middleton set eyes on Andrew's lavish royal lodge after Frogmore drama?

Kate Middleton and Prince William would reportedly be given the keys of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's lavish Royal Lodge, which is the current home of teh Duke and Duchess of York.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their tree children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, moved from Kensington Palace to Windsor last year, shortly before Queen Elizabeth II's death.

William and Kate are all excited and preparing for their next home, according to an insider. While, Andrew has reportedly been offered Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke and Duchess have confirmed that Meghan and Prince Harry had been handed an eviction notice for their UK residence.

The 74-year-old monarch has reportedly offered the five-bedroom home to his younger brother, Andrew, although reports suggest that the 63-year-old disgraced royal is unhappy with the idea of moving from Royal Lodge, which he has lived in for the past 20 years.

"For now they are in Adelaide Cottage, a not immodest residence by anyone's standards but with just four bedrooms (not even one for the nanny) they are living cheek-by-jowl. As one familiar with their situation tells the kids go to playdates at houses far bigger and grander than theirs."

Last year, The Sun reported that William and Kate "checked out" Royal Lodge as an option to move into as they planned their Windsor move, but had to reject it at the time because Andrew would "not budge."