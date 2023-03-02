King Charles III's next move could be more shocking for non-working royals

King Charles III's shocking decision to ask his younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle to vacate the Frogmore Cottage has sparked speculations about the monarch's future intentions about the non-working royals.

After Frogmore Cottage drama, people have begun to speculate that King Charles III's next target could be Prince Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

There are reports that the 74-year-old monarch is considering to strip titles of Princess from the Duke and Duchess of York's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

Royal commentators are linking it to the King's plans to slim down the monarchy. The Firm has already completely left Andrew out of it due to his sex scandals and overall personality.

A recent report from Royal expert Marlene Koeing via The Express suggests that the king may also strip Prince Andrew's daughters from their Princess titles.

This might inevitably result on Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie getting a major downgrade. Although Koeing says that this decision will be strictly technical amid Andrew's recent scandals.

This is what Koeing explained: "Yes, there will be a change, and it could include downgrading Beatrice and Eugenie to the style of daughters of a Duke. This was done in the 1917 Letters Patent for the great-grandchildren in the male line.



"Which is why the present Duke of Gloucester and the present Duke of Kent (who are grandsons in the male line) are the last to have the HRH and Prince as their children are not royal. Charles will indeed make it more restrictive but it will have to do first and foremost with the gender equal succession-which most people forget about."