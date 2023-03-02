Harry, Meghan Frogmore eviction will make their UK return 'more complex': Expert

Eviction from Frogmore Cottage means another obstacle has been added to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future visits to UK.

Royal expert Jack Royston said that while returning to England is still an option for the couple, but the recent surprise eviction will make arrangements "more complex."

"If Harry and Meghan do lose Frogmore it will sever a final major tie between them and Britain, which would make return visits to the country far more complex,” he penned.

"Frogmore comes with de facto police security because it is on the private estate around Windsor Castle, meaning it is not only a haven from press intrusion and royal watchers but is also protected from terrorist attacks and assassination attempts.

"So losing Frogmore for Harry and Meghan would mean far more than losing a home,” Royston added. “If they wanted to benefit from police protection around their residence they would likely have to negotiate a room at another royal residence making them far more dependent on the wider Royal Family and palace institution."

"By contrast, in a hotel they would be left with their private security and easier access for members of the public as well as, potentially, journalists and press photographers."