Hailey Bieber destroying her own image with alleged online feud with Selena Gomez: Expert

Hailey Bieber is destroying her own image with her ongoing alleged feud with Selena Gomez, claimed PR expert.

The fans of both the stars are convinced that things are not okay with them even though they have said in the past that there is no feud between them.

PR expert Lauren Beeching said that the feud has benefited the Murders in the Building star more as she gained massive number of followers making her the most followed female on Instagram beating Kylie Jenner.

“This reported online feud will continue to damage Hailey's and even Kylie Jenner's reputation," Beeching told The Sun. "When it comes to Hailey, this is where the real reputation damage comes in.”

“The problem for Hailey is that she already had mixed public opinion, so this has added fuel to the fire,” she added. “This situation will encourage those who were not fans to share their dislike online while inviting even more people to dislike her.”

She went on to add that the online feud has made people think that Hailey and the Peaches singer will soon part ways as he has not shared anything regarding the rift.

“Many mentions question Hailey's relevancy without Justin and that she is jealous of Selena,” Beeching shared. "By contrast, this is a huge reputational gain for Selena, who took over Kylie as the most followed female on Instagram.”

“Selena has gained massively from this bizarre situation,” she noted. “She's gained a considerable amount of new social media following and is being seen incredibly positively.

"This couldn't have gone better for her,” the expert said.