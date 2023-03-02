Meghan Markle's rivalry with Kate Middleton is not new?

A Kensington Palace staffer, in a new book, has contributed some shocking details about Meghan Markle's attitude when she joined the royal family after marrying Prince Harry in 2018.



The new details suggest as the Duchess of Sussex, since the day first she entered the palace, began to think Kate as her biggest competitor.

The former Suits star hated playing second fiddle to Kate Middleton, the aide has contributed to biographer Tom Quinn’s new tell-all, “Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family.”

An excerpt of the book published in the Mirror says the Duchess of Sussex was "dazzled by the worldwide fame that being a princess would bring."

The book also reveals that Meghan "hated the constraints and the rules; she hated being a second-rate princess — second to Katherine Middleton, I mean."

“Most of all she hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless and to a large extend pointless royal round,” the excerpt continues.



Markle also reportedly felt that she was being handled in a “slightly condescending way” by the Firm due to the fact that she wasn’t a blood royal, despite Middleton being treated in the same manner.

Kate, however, "does not have Meghan’s messianic tendencies" and was able to deal with the royal establishment better than the former actress, the aide alleges.

They continue: "The thing to remember is that there is no limit to Meghan’s ambition, and like most fiercely ambitious people, she never thinks, ‘Have I got this wrong? Am I overreacting?"

“But it remains true that she is a lovely person so long as she is never crossed. For a weak boy unsure of himself like Harry, she is perfect because her absolute certainty makes him feel safe,” says the staffer.