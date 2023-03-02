Piers Morgan urges King Charles to not invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Coronation

Piers Morgan shared his two cents on the eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Writing in his column in the Sun, Morgan stated that King Charles “has had enough” of the antics by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“King Charles has had enough,” he wrote.

“That’s the obvious conclusion from The Sun’s bombshell scoop that Britain’s new Monarch is evicting Prince Harry and his wife Meghan from Frogmore Cottage, their UK home in Windsor.”

He added that the monarch “won’t have taken this decision lightly” and “has made it clear to people that he still loves his second son”.

“But there comes a point in every such dispute when a line must be drawn in the sand.

“And for Charles, that line came in the shape of Harry’s tell-all book Spare which dumped a Grand Canyon sized load of rotten, stinking manure over his family.

“I don’t blame him. If one of my three sons publicly repeatedly trashed our family in the way Harry’s trashed his, they wouldn’t be getting the ash from my annual Christmas Day cigar, let alone a luxury home.

He went on to urge the King that he shouldn’t invite the Sussexes to his upcoming Coronation in May, via Express UK.