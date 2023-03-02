Meghan Markle ‘mistress of her own fate’ and ‘can breathe safely’ away from UK

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly loves being the “mistress of her own fate” and finds it easy to “breathe” away from UK.



These claims have been issued by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.

Her claims have been made in a new piece for News.com.au.



Per their findings, “These days, Meghan is the mistress of her own fate and she can breathe safely in the knowledge that no one can force her to open a new cardboard compactor or a ring road or therapeutic paddling pool.”

“Here’s hoping that Buckingham Palace has long since established some sort of P-plate, learner royal program so the next generation of HRH partners are fully aware of just how many visits to rural Wales and outings to new off-ramps await them.”