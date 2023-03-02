'Ant-Man 3' writer rejects negative reviews

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania screenwriter Jeff Loveness revealed to personally watched the audience's film reaction to assessed the film's performance.

During an interview with The Daily Beast, the Marvel scriptwriter recounted the audience's reactions were different from critics.

"I'm like, 'Goddamn! No, [the reviews] are wrong! I'm right! MODOK is great!" he added.

"I'm pretty happy with it overall, and I think I learned how to take a punch this week. And now that I learned that it's not too bad, I can just get on with making things.

The 33-year-old said, "To be honest, those reviews took me by surprise," adding, "I was in a pretty low spot… Those were not good reviews, and I was like, 'What the…?'"

"I'm really proud of what I wrote for Jonathan [Majors] and Michelle Pfeiffer.

I thought that was good stuff, you know? And so I was just despondent, and I was really sad about it."

The new Marvel film starring Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, and Evangeline Lily received some of the worst reviews in the superhero franchise.