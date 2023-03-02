Meghan Markle to ‘trade up and dump’ Prince Harry after millions exhausted

File Footage

Meghan Markle a ‘flight risk’ in the eyes of experts who warn she may decide to ‘trade up’ after Prince Harry’s millions are exhausted.



US commentator and expert Megyn Kelly made these admissions in an interview with Sky News Australia.

There, she spoke of the possibility that Meghan Markle will 'trade up' once the millions are exhausted.

Especially since “He's got fame and he gave her that for sure. She's now a household name when she wasn't... But he doesn't have any money.”

“It all makes sense how she's pimped him out to write the memoir... She needed that money. They got a $20million advance on Spare.”

“And she's crying all the way to the bank now because they've got that. They've got the $100million Netflix deal. They've got a $50million Spotify deal.”