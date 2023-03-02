Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘paving their own way’

Sarah Ferguson has just weighed in on the decision by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘pave their own way,’ outside the Royal Family.
Ferguson made her admissions during a candid chat with People magazine.
There, she dished over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans to ‘pave their own path’ and raise Archie and Lilibet away from the UK.
She started by backing the duo and claimed, , “I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person.”
Especially since “I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments.”
This is more so because “I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes.”
During the midst of the converastion she also offered some insight into ‘how Diana would feel’ and claimed, “I think that [Princess] Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren.”
“And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but Will's children,” she added before signing off.
Jena Malone addresses assault on the set of ‘Hunger Games’
Jaswant Singh has filed an FIR against her under section 409 of the Indian Penal Code
Pedro Pascal reacted to Sarah Michelle Gellar's 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' throwback photo
Nandita Das said 'even if Shah Rukh Khan would have agreed to do the film, she would still have chosen Kapil'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been evicted from their Frogmore Cottage by King Charles
Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in 'Project K' opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone