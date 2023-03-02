Blink-182 delays Latin American tour dates following Travis Barker finger injury

File footage

Blink-182’s fans in shock after the rock band announced to delay its first-ever Latin American tour following drummer Travis Barker's finger injury.

The first leg of the band's highly anticipated reunion tour was set to kick off Mar. 11 at the Imperial GNP festival in Tijuana, Mexico.

However, after Barker severely injured his finger in February during rehearsals for the tour, the band was forced to delay the string of shows for the foreseeable future.

Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge revealed the news in an Instagram video on Wednesday. "I'm so sorry to everyone in South America that we couldn't come down there,” he said.

“This has been something we've been aiming to do for so long and we work so hard and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming," DeLonge, 47, continued.

"Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger and we have to get that well. We have to get that strong before we can do anything else. This is just so sad," he shared.

DeLonge then listed off the cities they will be playing following their return, adding that "We are coming."

"I know it seems like you waited so long that you have and we waited so long to do this is just devastating on so many levels, but we're going to get Travis better," DeLonge said.

"And we're going to come down, the three of us together, and we're going to rock and we're going to have an incredible time with you guys.

"It's just devastating. But we love you. Blink-182 loves you. We will see you soon."

The tour will now begin on May 5 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, finishing its North American leg in Nashville on July 16, according to Rolling Stone.