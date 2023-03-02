Amitabh Bachchan is all set to star in thriller drama 'Section 84'

Amitabh Bachchan will also feature in 'Project K' opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Amitabh Bachchan has announced his next project that is going to be a courtroom drama by the name Section 84.

Big B shared the big announcement on his Instagram along with a video clip that read ‘Amitabh Bachchan in Section 84. Written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.'

Amitabh also penned a caption with the video that read: “A delight once again to be in the company of distinguished creative minds for this new venture, and the challenge it provokes, for me ..”

This thriller drama will mark as Bachchan’s third collaboration with director Ribhu.



Dasgupta also shared his feelings on collaborating with the Piku actor once again. He stated: "I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, the producer Reliance Entertainment Vivek B. Agrawal also said: “It’s an honour to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84.”

Ribhu Dasgupta’s directorial film Section 84 is backed by Reliance Entertainment, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and Film Hanger.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, reports PinkVilla.