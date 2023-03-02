King Charles doesn't want Harry to attend his coronation

Two months before his coronation, King Charles has evicted Prince Harry from his Frogmore Cottage, depriving the Duke of Sussex of his UK-base.

The move came amid reports that the King wanted his son to attend his coronation despite Harry's allegations against the royal family in his tell-all book 'Spare'.

The monarch reportedly requested Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to broker a deal between Harry and Prince William to attend the coronation.

The reason the king wanted Harry to attend the coronation was he thought the Duke's absence would be more problematic than his absence.

But his latest move has come as a surprise not only for the UK-based couple but also for royal experts and commentators.

Most of the experts believe the move means Meghan and Harry are not welcome at the coronation.

The couple is likely to turn down the invitation to the coronation which takes place on May 6 this year.