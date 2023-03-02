King Charles could not 'stomach' Meghan Markle could 'dominate' royals

King Charles did not want Meghan Markle to beat him with numbers.

Prince Harry claims his father was threatened by Meghan Markle's success as an actress as she prepared to join the Royal Family.

He pens in his book 'Spare': "Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him. And Camilla."

He continues: "He’d lived through that before, and had no interest in living through it again. I couldn’t deal with any of that right now. I had no time for petty jealousies and Palace intrigue. I was still trying to work out exactly what to say to Granny, and the time had come."