Prince Harry informed of 'strict rules' as he decided to say 'i do' to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was asked to turn to Queen Elizabeth II ahead of tying the knot with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex in his memoir 'Spare' notes how his close friend told and Queen aide told him to follow strict protocols before tying the knot with Meghan.

Writing in his book, Harry noted: "There were strict rules governing such things. Rules? Really? He came back days later and said before doing anything I’d need to ask Granny’s permission. I asked him if that was a real rule, or the kind we could work around. Oh, no, it’s very real. It didn’t make sense."

Harry continues: "A grown man asking his grandmother for permission to marry? I couldn’t recall Willy asking before he proposed to Kate. Or my cousin Peter asking before he proposed to his wife, Autumn."

"But come to think of it I did C remember Pa asking permission when he wanted to marry Camilla. The absurdity of a fifty-six-year-old man asking his mother’s permission had been lost on me at the time," Harry recalled as he was persuaded to talk to Her Majesty.