Queen face 'radiated' as Prince Harry asked Meghan Markle wedding question

Queen Elizabeth II had a conversation with Prince Harry as he prepared to tie the knot with Meghan Markle.
Sharing the terrifying moment, the Duke of Sussex pens in his book: "I saw her waiting for me to speak —and not waiting patiently. Her face radiated: Out with it. I coughed. Granny, you know I love Meg very much, and I’ve decided that I would like to ask her to marry me, and I’ve been told that, er, that I have to ask your permission before I can propose."
The Queen then asked: "You have to?"
Harry responded: "Um. Well, yes, that’s what your staff tell me, and my staff as well. That I have to ask your permission. I stood completely still, as motionless as the birds in my hands. I stared at her face but it was unreadable. At last she replied: Well, then, I suppose I have to say yes."
Prince William's wife Kate appeared celebrating Harry and Meghan's eviction from Frogmore cottage
Kate Middleton accompanied William to the visit to the1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend St David's Day parade
Sagarika Bhattacharya broke down after trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
‘The Mandalorian’ showrunner Rick Famuyiwa teased a major development in season 3 of the series
The Duffer brothers say, 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' is 'surprising, scary, and heartfelt'
Ed Sheeran opens up on the saddest moments of his life which inspired him to make 'Subtract'