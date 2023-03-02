Queen face 'radiated' as Prince Harry asked Meghan Markle wedding question

Queen Elizabeth II had a conversation with Prince Harry as he prepared to tie the knot with Meghan Markle.

Sharing the terrifying moment, the Duke of Sussex pens in his book: "I saw her waiting for me to speak —and not waiting patiently. Her face radiated: Out with it. I coughed. Granny, you know I love Meg very much, and I’ve decided that I would like to ask her to marry me, and I’ve been told that, er, that I have to ask your permission before I can propose."

The Queen then asked: "You have to?"

Harry responded: "Um. Well, yes, that’s what your staff tell me, and my staff as well. That I have to ask your permission. I stood completely still, as motionless as the birds in my hands. I stared at her face but it was unreadable. At last she replied: Well, then, I suppose I have to say yes."