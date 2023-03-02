Prince Harry feared 'goodbye' for Meghan Markle if Queen refused union

Prince Harry is touching upon his nerves as he set to ask Queen Elizabeth II permission to marry Meghan Markle.

Worried that his grandmother would refuse the union, the Duke of Sussex feared he would die alone.

Harry wondered to himself: "If Granny said no…would I have to say goodbye to Meg? I couldn’t imagine being without her…but I also couldn’t imagine being openly disobedient to Granny. My Queen, my Commander in Chief. If she withheld her permission, my heart would break, and of course I’d look for another occasion to ask again, but the odds would be against me. Granny wasn’t exactly known for changing her mind."

Further explaining his fears, the Duke of Sussex added in his book: "If all that wasn’t enough to make me tongue-tied, I’d seen plenty of press reports, sourced to 'the Palace,' that some in my family didn’t quite, shall we say, approve of Meg.

Harry then expressed he was terrified of turning like his aunt Margaret.

He further wrote: "Whatever that meant. Was any of that rubbish reaching Granny’s ears? If so, was this request for permission merely a hopeless exercise? Was I doomed to be the next Margaret?"