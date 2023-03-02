King Charles was upset for 'having to pay' for Kate Middleton, Prince William

King Charles had concerns about finances as his sons decided to build up families of their own.

Prince Harry reveals how in a conversation King Charles adviced Meghan to move to London since he was already burdened by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Harry pens: "Pa, driving us out into the fields, asked about Meg. Not with great interest, just casually. Still, he didn’t always ask, so I was pleased. She’s good, thanks. Does she want to carry on working? Say again? Does she want to keep on acting? Oh. I mean, I don’t know, I wouldn’t think so."

Harry then responded: "I expect she’ll want to be with me, doing the job, you know, which would rule out Suits…since they film in… Toronto. Hmm. I see. Well, darling boy, you know there’s not enough money to go around. I stared. What was he banging on about? He explained. Or tried to."

"I can’t pay for anyone else. I’m already having to pay for your brother and Catherine," His Majesty exclaimed, leaving Harry stunned.